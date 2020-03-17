Devon Kennard: Cut by Detroit
The Lions released Kennard (hamstring) on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Kennard is coming off back-to-back seven-sack seasons in Detroit, where he displayed competence as a pass rusher, run defender and cover man. However, he wasn't necessarily great at any of those tasks, and the Lions are now signing a similarly versatile (and flashier) player in Jamie Collins. It shouldn't take Kennard too long to find a new home, assuming his hamstring injury from Week 17 isn't serious.
