Williams (undisclosed) was waived without an injury designation by the Ravens on Saturday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Williams had been dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept him sidelined during this past week of practice, but he now appears to be healthy after Baltimore let him go without a designation Saturday. The undrafted wideout was one of two players cut by Baltimore to help make room on the team's roster for linebacker Trent Harris. Williams will now pass through waivers before hitting free agency, if no team opts to claim him.