Devonaire Clarington: Declaring for Supplemental Draft

Clarington is entering the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Clarington used to be a top tight end recruit whose academic issues led him to depart Texas during his freshman year in 2015. He's since played at Blinn Junior College and most recently at Northland Community College, but scouts will probably most heavily judge him based on the workout he's scheduled to undergo July 8 in Miami, Fl.

