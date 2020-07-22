Freeman's new agent Drew Rosenhaus said Tuesday that he aims to have the running back signed to a new team before training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Freeman terminated his relationship with a previous agent earlier this month, but he's now joined forces with a well-known representative around the league in the form of Rosenhaus. "We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team," Rosenhaus said. "He's healthy. He's in shape, and I'm on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July." The 28-year-old hasn't put together a full 16-game campaign since 2016, and last year he dropped below the four yards per carry mark (3.6) for the first time in his career. Back in May, Freeman reportedly turned down a contract with Seattle similar to the one-year, $4 million deal the team gave Carlos Hyde.