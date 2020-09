Freeman will visit the Giants this week, potentially signing as a replacement for Saquon Barkley (knee), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barkley is believed to have suffered an ACL tear, leaving the Giants with only Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman in the backfield. Freeman could have a role as soon as Week 3 if he signs with the team, though he might need to be eased into action. He previously was expected to visit with the division-rival Eagles this week.