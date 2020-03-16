Devonta Freeman: Cut by Falcons
The Falcons are releasing Freeman on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The team also will release top cornerback Desmond Trufant, potentially freeing up more than $17 million in 2020 cap space if both players are designated as post-June 1 cuts. Freeman made it through just two seasons of a five-year, $41.25 million extension, struggling with injuries in 2018 (14 missed games) and disappointing play in 2019 (3.6 yards per carry). The 28-year-old should find a decent market in free agency, but he won't necessarily be handed another starting job. Meanwhile, the Falcons enter the offseason with Ito Smith (neck/concussion), Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison leading their backfield depth chart.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Potential offseason cut•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Rushing inefficiency reduces value•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Chalks up two first-quarter TDs•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check by 49ers•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared to play•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Titans' projections with Henry
The Titans offensive philosophy is clear with Derrick Henry back in the fold.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.
-
Delanie out; what's it mean for Jonnu?
With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...