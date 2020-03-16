Play

Devonta Freeman: Cut by Falcons

The Falcons are releasing Freeman on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The team also will release top cornerback Desmond Trufant, potentially freeing up more than $17 million in 2020 cap space if both players are designated as post-June 1 cuts. Freeman made it through just two seasons of a five-year, $41.25 million extension, struggling with injuries in 2018 (14 missed games) and disappointing play in 2019 (3.6 yards per carry). The 28-year-old should find a decent market in free agency, but he won't necessarily be handed another starting job. Meanwhile, the Falcons enter the offseason with Ito Smith (neck/concussion), Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison leading their backfield depth chart.

