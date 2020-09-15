Freeman said Tuesday that he prefers to wait at least one week before signing with a team, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Freeman told Anderson that he's currently choosing between four teams, with the veteran indicating that he still wants to evaluate his options before identifying the organization that's most willing to give him the opportunity to compete for reps within his position group. The 28-year-old has been on the open market since March after the Falcons released him following a 2019 campaign in which he compiled 1,066 total yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 14 games.