The Giants are expected to sign Freeman, pending COVID-19 testing, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Freeman waited patiently for a deal this offseason and visited with multiple teams, and following news that Saquon Barkley tore his ACL, the Giants turned out to be the best fit. It remains to be seen whether Freeman will be the clear No. 1 running back right away or if the Giants run a committee backfield with Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman, but Freeman should eventually be the starter nonetheless. Over 14 games with the Falcons last year, the 28-year-old Freeman posted 1,066 total yards and six touchdowns. The deal with the Giants will become official once he passes the COVID-19 protocols.