Freeman is expected to visit the Eagles next week, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

A variety of free-agent running backs were linked to the Eagles during the offseason. One of them was Freeman. Due to an early season hamstring injury to starting RB Miles Sanders, it appears the team is looking into contingencies in the event another issue impacts the backfield. Freeman has a track record as a do-it-all back, reaching 1,000 yards from scrimmage in four of the previous five seasons. As such, he could be an intriguing add with the hope that a decent role is imminent.