Freeman (ankle) is signing with the Buffalo practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Zack Moss (ankle) out for the rest of the playoffs, Buffalo has only T.J. Yeldon and 32-year-old Taiwan Jones as backfield options behind Devin Singletary on the active roster. This signing suggests Freeman has recovered from the ankle injury that prevented him from playing for the Giants after Week 7, though he won't necessarily be promoted to the active roster during Buffalo's playoff run. Yeldon is still the best bet to work behind Singletary this Saturday against the Ravens.
