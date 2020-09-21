Freeman is slated to visit the Giants on Tuesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

In advance of the meeting, Freeman went through COVID testing Monday and will have a point of contact test Tuesday before he'll work out for the team. If he indeed inks a deal with the Giants, it'll be interesting to see if he's an immediate replacement for Saquon Barkley (torn ACL), or instead will split reps with incumbent running backs Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman. In any case, Freeman has the strongest resume of the three and the best case for early down reps in the long run.