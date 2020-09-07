Freeman, who visited the Jaguars this weekend, was not signed by the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's possible that he could end up coming to terms with Jacksonville at a later date, but unless that happens, Freeman will continue to be one of the first names mentioned any time an NFL team's backfield needs an obvious boost. With that in mind, a full slate of games after an unusual offseason with no preseason contests seems like a context that could produce more Week 1 injuries and aches and pains than we'd normally see.