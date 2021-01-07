The Giants cut Freeman (ankle) from injured reserve Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants signed Freeman to replace Saquon Barkley (torn ACL) back in September, and he appeared in five games (four starts) with the team before landing on IR due to an ankle issue and paving the way for Wayne Gallman to claim the top role. In his five appearances, Freeman carried the ball 54 times for 172 yards (3.2 YPC) and a touchdown while also catching seven of 10 targets for 58 yards. Once he's fully healthy, the 28-year-old veteran will be free to search for a chance elsewhere in the league, though he'll very likely have to settle for a backup role.
