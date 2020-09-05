Freeman is slated to visit the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Leonard Fournette no longer on the team and Ryquell Armstead currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, this could be a good fit for Freeman, who's been waiting for the right time to sign a deal for 2020. The Jaguars' available backfield options at the moment are Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo and James Robinson.
