Smith will attend the Senior Bowl but will not participate in football activities due to a thumb injury suffered in the national championship game, Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy reports.

Smith would have had little to prove in workouts anyway but with the thumb injury still on the mend, the Heisman Trophy winner will sit out of football activities in Mobile. However, Smith will be present for interviews and is set to be in on team meetings with Miami coach Brian Flores' staff during the week. Smith is expected to be one of the first receivers off the board and could be a Top 10 pick come April.