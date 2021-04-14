Smith is healing as expected after dislocating his thumb and suffering ligament damage while playing for Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Before he sustained the injuries in Alabama's win over Ohio State, the Heisman Trophy winner turned in a huge outing with 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns to improve his draft stock. While he should be cleared for the start of training camp, the wideout didn't participate in pre-draft workouts and could have some limitations in an NFL offseason program. Regardless, Smith should be a Day 1 pick in the upcoming draft.