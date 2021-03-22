Smith (thumb) will not participate in Alabama's Pro Day scheduled for Tuesday beyond a weigh-in for scouts, Chase Goodbread of NFL.com reports. He said Monday he currently weighs 170 pounds.

Smith's decision not to participate in testing is unlikely to drastically alter his draft stock. The Alabama product has little to prove in that regard after catching 117 of 148 targets for 1,856 yards (12.5 YPT) and 23 touchdowns as a senior as he utterly dominated opposing defenders. However, the knock on Smith for his NFL projection is his frame. He was listed as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds while with the Crimson Tide and might be even more slight at 170. There isn't a long list of success stories at the NFL level with a frame like Smith's. However, those receivers weren't Heisman Trophy winners that led their teams to national championships, either. Smith still projects to go in the top half of the first round, but receivers with more conventional NFL builds like teammate Jaylen Waddle or LSU's Ja'Marr Chase may hear their names called first.