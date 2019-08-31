Devontae Jackson: Waived by Broncos
Jackson was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Jackson was working to carve out a depth role in Denver's running back corps, and will now search for a shot with another club. His skills in the return game could make him a candidate for the Broncos' practice squad.
