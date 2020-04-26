Devwah Whaley: Heading to Cincy
Whaley is expected to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The 22-year-old started his career strong at Arkansas with 602 rushing yards during his freshman campaign, but he set career lows in carries (69) and rushing yards (278) despite playing 12 games in 2019. Whaley will need to show something different to have a chance of making Cincinnati's 53-man roster.
