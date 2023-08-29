The Vikings waived McBride on Tuesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Despite Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu missing the entire preseason due to undisclosed injuries, McBride didn't appear to be in serious consideration for a spot on the Vikings' initial 53-man roster. Assuming McBride clears waivers, the team may bring the 2023 seventh-rounder back as a member of its 16-man practice squad.