McBride signed with Minnesota's practice squad Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

McBride failed to make the team out of training camp, but the 2023 seventh-round pick out of UAB will remain in Minnesota's organization. He could eventually play a role for the Vikings, though the team's 53-man roster has a crowded running back room, which includes Alexander Mattison (undisclosed), Ty Chandler, Myles Gaskin and Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed).