Dexter Lawrence: Heading to NFL

Lawrence announced via Twitter that he is entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

The ex-Clemson defensive tackle is yet another Tiger trench player who profiles as a first-rounder in the upcoming draft. Lawrence is arguably the most talented of that group but he will have to answer questions about his positive performance-enhancing drug test that got him suspended from the College Football Playoff. Still, on skill alone, Lawrence is a dominant interior presence that eats up space in the middle and lets his teammates fly around and find the ball. Provided the off-field concerns check out, Lawrence will be a high first-round selection.

