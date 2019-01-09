Dexter Lawrence: Heading to NFL
Lawrence announced via Twitter that he is entering the 2019 NFL Draft.
The ex-Clemson defensive tackle is yet another Tiger trench player who profiles as a first-rounder in the upcoming draft. Lawrence is arguably the most talented of that group but he will have to answer questions about his positive performance-enhancing drug test that got him suspended from the College Football Playoff. Still, on skill alone, Lawrence is a dominant interior presence that eats up space in the middle and lets his teammates fly around and find the ball. Provided the off-field concerns check out, Lawrence will be a high first-round selection.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...