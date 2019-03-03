Dexter Lawrence: Hurts leg at NFL Combine
Lawrence suffered a leg injury while running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Dan Parr of NFL.com reports.
Lawrence still clocked in at 5.05 seconds, which is impressive considering he stands at 6-foot-4, 342 pounds. Many draft boards have Lawrence being selected in the first round. The severity of his condition isn't clear, so it's tough to say whether his stock will be affected. He has a short window for recovery, however, since Clemson's pro day is March 14.
