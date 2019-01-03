The Chargers signed McCoil to their practice squad Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

McCoil played a couple years in the CFL after going undrafted out of Tusla and then played 18 games with the Chargers between 2016 and 2017. The 27-year-old could receive a promotion to the 53-man roster should the team need an additional help in the secondary during the playoffs.

