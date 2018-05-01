McCoil (undisclosed) was waived with a non-football injury by the 49ers on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers currently have a total of eight safeties on their roster as training camp approaches. With an influx of players coming via the draft, there just wasn't enough room to keep McCoil any longer.

