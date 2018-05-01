Dexter McCoil: Waived with non-football injury Monday
McCoil (undisclosed) was waived with a non-football injury by the 49ers on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers currently have a total of eight safeties on their roster as training camp approaches. With an influx of players coming via the draft, there just wasn't enough room to keep McCoil any longer.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...