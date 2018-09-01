Dexter McDougle: Dropped by Detroit
The Lions released McDougle on Saturday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
McDougle spent nine games between the Saints and the Eagles in 2017, making six tackles in a special teams role. Expect him to look for a practice squad role.
