The Packers signed Williams to the practice squad Thursday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 2019 sixth-round pick only appeared in four contests with Green Bay as a rookie, but he'll get a chance to continue his development with the team. Both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are entering the final year of their rookie contracts, so the Packers could have additional opportunities in the backfield on deck in 2021.
