Williams reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Aaron Jones (calf) was sidelined for Sunday's win against the Texans, so Williams elevated to the active roster to add depth in the backfield. The 2019 sixth-round pick never got on the field with the offense, but he played 15 snaps on special teams and made a tackle. Jones' injury isn't expected to linger for very long, but if it keeps him out Week 8 against the Vikings, Williams likely would be called up again.
