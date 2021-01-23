site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dexter-williams-shown-door-in-green-bay | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dexter Williams: Shown door in Green Bay
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Williams was cut from the Packers' practice squad Saturday.
Williams' departure opened a spot on the practice squad for punter Ryan Winslow. The 2019 sixth-round pick played seven offensive snaps for the Packers this year, rushing twice for eight yards.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read