Williams (knee) was placed on the practice squad injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams suffered a sprained MCL in last week's win over the 49ers, and he'll be required to miss at least three weeks of practice as a result. The Packers signed Mike Weber to the practice squad to take Williams' place.
