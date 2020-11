Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Bryant is an option to be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bryant played in his first game since 2017 in Week 9 against the Colts, logging two targetless snaps on offense. The Ravens may provide the 32-year-old receiver another opportunity in their offense, although it's tough to see a path to meaningful reps behind Marquise Brown, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay.