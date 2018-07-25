Dez Bryant: Could be option for Cleveland
Browns general manager John Dorsey said his team has discussed adding Bryant, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Dorsey seems to be referring to internal discussions rather than any specific contact with Bryant or his agent. Released by Dallas in mid-April, the 29-year-old wideout remains unsigned as players around the league report for the start of training camp. Bryant prefers to ink a one-year contract and hit the open market again next offseason, but he'd probably be hesitant to sign in Cleveland, where he might only be the third fiddle behind Josh Gordon (personal) and Jarvis Landry. Of course, the discussion would change drastically if Gordon's absence from training camp were to turn into a larger issue.
