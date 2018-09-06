Dez Bryant: Could revisit talks with Cleveland next week
The Browns could re-engage with Bryant on contract negotiations at some point next week, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cleveland reached out to Bryant early in training camp about a potential deal, but bringing the veteran into the fold became less of a priority for the team when Josh Gordon was activated from the Non-Football Injury list Aug. 25. While Gordon is expected to be ready to play in Sunday's season opener against the Steelers, adding Bryant to the receiver room next week would still have some appeal for the Browns due to the lower financial consequences at stake. Contracts for vested veterans like Bryant are only fully guaranteed through Week 1, so the Browns would have to guarantee just 25 percent of any salary in the event the wideout signs with the team at a later date. It's worth noting that Bryant has stated this offseason that he's eager to join a contender, which may temper his interest in committing to a Browns squad that, while seemingly on the rise, has gone 1-31 over the past two seasons.
