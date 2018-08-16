Dez Bryant: Eyes deal with Cleveland

Bryant is reportedly optimistic about getting a deal done with the Browns, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per the report, the free agent pass-catcher hopes to sign a one-year "prove-it'" deal with Cleveland. If that's accurate, it's something that can and probably should happen, with the Browns dealing with some uncertainly at wide receiver behind Jarvis Landry.

More News
Our Latest Stories