Dez Bryant: Eyes New England and Washington

Bryant indicated via Twitter on Sunday that he's interested in playing for New England or Washington, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

It remains to be seen if either team will roll the dice on the veteran wideout now that Week 1 has kicked off and any contract Bryant signs won't carry the same guarantees as if he had been on an opening-day roster. It's worth noting that the Patriots waived wide receivers Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen on Monday, but they've also kicked the tires on free agents Brandon Reilly and Kendall Wright, so those moves don't necessarily point to potential interest in Bryant.