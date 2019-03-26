Coach Sean Payton said he can't "forecast the future" with Bryant, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Within days of signing with the Saints, Bryant sustained the season-ending injury in practice, never playing a down for the organization. He underwent surgery to repair the Achilles within a week, so he's a little more than four months into the rehab process. At the time of the injury, Bryant was expected to need at least eight months to return to full health, at which point he likely will make the rounds to find a new home. Payton didn't shed any light on whether the Saints will consider bringing him back to New Orleans, but the presence of Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Ted Ginn, Jared Cook and Tre'Quan Smith indicate targets would be difficult to earn in that locale.