The Ravens plan to sign Bryant to their practice squad if his workout with the team goes well and his physical goes fine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens worked out Bryant in August, so this move doesn't completely come out of nowhere. Bryant, who turns 32 next month, last saw action in an NFL game on Dec. 31, 2017. The wideout sat out the 2019 NFL season while rehabbing from an Achilles tear he suffered in November 2018, but now that he's well past that injury, he'll look to make his way back to the field in a Baltimore uniform. It's unclear how much (and when) he might be able to add to the team's passing attack at this point, but giving the accomplished pass-catcher a look via the practice squad is a low-risk way to evaluate that.