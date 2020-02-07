Dez Bryant: Hoping for Dallas reunion?
Bryant (Achilles) is interested in rejoining the Cowboys, Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said he received a text from Bryant, who last played for the team in 2017 and then suffered a torn Achilles with the Saints in 2018. The 31-year-old wide receiver may draw interest from a few teams, but he'll likely need to prove his health and battle for a spot on the 53-man roster if/when he signs a contract. For what it's worth, Jones didn't dismiss the idea of bringing Bryant back to Dallas.
