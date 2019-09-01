Dez Bryant: Hoping to sign in October
Bryant (Achilles) said he will try to return to football in mid-October, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Bryant signed with the Saints last November and suffered a torn Achilles shortly thereafter. There hasn't been any chatter about the 30-year-old wide receiver drawing interest from NFL teams, but he could make sense as a mid-season pickup for an injury-riddled squad. Bryant is five years removed from his last 1,000-yard season (2014).
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
KC signs McCoy, hurt value for Williams
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest news with the Chiefs bringing in LeSean McCoy and the...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Richard rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps...