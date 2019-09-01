Bryant (Achilles) said he will try to return to football in mid-October, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Bryant signed with the Saints last November and suffered a torn Achilles shortly thereafter. There hasn't been any chatter about the 30-year-old wide receiver drawing interest from NFL teams, but he could make sense as a mid-season pickup for an injury-riddled squad. Bryant is five years removed from his last 1,000-yard season (2014).