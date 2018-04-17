Dez Bryant: Interested in Giants
Bryant sounded excited about the idea of playing for the Giants in an interview with Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.
Bryant has been clear about his preference to stay in the NFC East, where he'd face his former team twice per season. The Eagles and Redskins appear set at wide receiver, but the Giants would have an opening -- along with an extra $5.1 million in cap space -- if they were to release 34-year-old Brandon Marshall (ankle). However, there hasn't been any indication the interest is mutual, as the Giants might simply prefer to discuss a pay cut with Marshall. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Baltimore has displayed the most interest in Bryant since he was released by the Cowboys on Friday. Other possible destinations for the 29-year-old wideout include Houston, San Francisco, Green Bay, Buffalo and Arizona, though Bryant probably doesn't want to join a rebuilding team like the Bills or Cardinals, and he dismissed the idea of playing for the Packers. If he's truly set on facing the Cowboys this upcoming season, Bryant could check in with the Panthers, Seahawks, Titans or Colts.
