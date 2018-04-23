Dez Bryant: Not headed to Baltimore

Bryant is unlikely to draw interest from the Ravens after the team signed Willie Snead to an offer sheet, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Baltimore's decision to sign Snead can also be taken as a sign that Bryant wasn't responding to the team's initial interest after he was released by the Cowboys on April 13. The 29-year-old wideout has been pretty clear that he prefers to stay in the NFC East, where he'd have the opportunity to face his former team twice per season. Bryant sounded particularly excited by the prospect of joining the Giants, a team that recently released Brandon Marshall in a move that cleared up approximately $5.2 million of cap space. The Giants still have a tight cap situation as well as an impressive stash of young pass-catching talent, but it's not hard to see how Bryant could fit in alongside Odell Beckham, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard, with the latter likely manning the slot in three-wide formations. Bryant may need to wait until after the draft, at which point it will be evident which teams truly have a need at wide receiver.