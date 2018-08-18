Dez Bryant: Not priority for Browns
Bryant isn't a priority for the Browns at the moment, May Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After meeting with the team Thursday and Friday and entering into contract negotiations, Bryant doesn't appear to be close to signing with a new organization. The wideout is looking for a one-year, "prove-it" deal and desires playing for a contender, so the Browns may not be the best landing spot after back-to-back win-less campaigns. Complicating matters somewhat in Cleveland is the return of Josh Gordon, who missed training camp due to personal reasons. Coach Hue Jackson said the two aren't connected, but the ship may have sailed on Bryant inking with the Browns.
