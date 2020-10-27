The Ravens officially added Bryant to their practice squad Tuesday.
With his deal with Baltimore now official, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver becomes the most noteworthy practice squad player in the NFL. The 31-year-old Bryant hasn't made an NFL appearance since 2017, with a torn Achilles' tendon suffered in November 2018 forcing him to put his career on hold. Bryant has been back to full health for more than a year and was waiting for the right opportunity to emerge, and he appears to have identified one with Baltimore. The Ravens are expected to give him a long look in their practice sessions over the next few weeks before determining if he can provide an upgrade over some of their existing depth wideouts on the 53-man roster.