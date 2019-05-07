Bryant (Achilles) ran with cleats Monday for the first time since he was injured, Kevin Skiver of CBS Sports reports.

Bryant tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing with the Saints last November, and is progressing through the early stages of a long recovery process. The timing of his injury leaves the three-time Pro Bowler uncertain to be ready for Week 1, but his recovery progress is encouraging. Currently a free agent, the 30-year-old wideout clearly intends to continue his NFL career and search for a new home when healthy. Bryant hasn't seen game-time action since the 2017 season.