Dez Bryant: Scheduled to visit Cleveland

Bryant is scheduled to meet with the Browns on Thursday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Bryant revealed his intention to meet with Cleveland last week when he said he was still in the process of getting ready for the season but would soon be ready to find a team. The Browns became an obvious fit after Corey Coleman was traded and Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession -- not to mention Josh Gordon's continued absence for personal reasons. Cleveland could still end up being a tough situation for target volume, as Gordon may return before Week 1 and Callaway may be able to avoid or delay a suspension. With Jarvis Landry, Duke Johnson and David Njoku also demanding targets, Bryant would be a long shot to match his accustomed volume from Dallas. Of course, that will probably be the case regardless of his ultimate landing spot, as it's evident front offices around the league no longer view the 29-year-old as a special player.