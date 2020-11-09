Bryant reverted to Baltimore's practice squad after going without a target on his two offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-10 win against the Colts, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.

This development certainly does not preclude Bryant from the Week 10 lineup, as he could be called right back up to the 53-man roster ahead of the Ravens' upcoming Sunday night game against New England. The three-time Pro Bowler failed to leave a mark in his first NFL action since 2017 upon his return to the field Sunday, though if he is able to build trust with Lamar Jackson, Bryant may gradually earn a role in the passing attack as the season wears on.