Dez Bryant: Should have options

Bryant could be fit with the Bills, Cardinals, Ravens and Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Released by Dallas on Friday, the 29-year-old wideout has hinted at a desire to stay in the NFC East on his twitter account, though there isn't an obvious fit for him in the division. If he's truly set on facing his former team this upcoming season, Bryant could check in with the Texans, Panthers, Seahawks, Titans or Colts, as none of the teams listed above is scheduled to play the Cowboys in 2018. Bryant averaged 50 catches, 678 receiving yards, 5.7 touchdowns and 12.7 games the past three seasons, with injuries playing a major role in 2015 and 2016. While his inefficient 2017 mark of 6.3 yards per target can't be ignored, it's worth noting that Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams (foot) also had poor seasons as part of a Dallas passing attack that struggled to push the ball downfield. Bryant shouldn't have trouble finding teams that view him as a clear starter.