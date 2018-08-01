Dez Bryant: Spotted in New England

Bryant was spotted at the Patriots' training camp Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The timing of Bryant's visit with New England is interesting given the team's placement of Jordan Matthews (hamstring) on injured reserve earlier Monday. The Patriots also recently worked out another veteran receiver in Eric Decker, though he left the facility without a contract. While it isn't yet clear if Bryant has left unsigned as well, the ex-Cowboy would seemingly be a great fit in a New England offense that doesn't have a clear No. 2 wideout for the first four weeks of the regular season.

