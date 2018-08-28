Dez Bryant: Still expects to find team

Bryant still expects to play football this year, but he admits it may not happen until later in the season.

Bryant turned down an offer from the Ravens during the offseason and wasn't able to reach an agreement after meeting with the Browns a couple weeks ago. He's otherwise struggled to draw interest since the Cowboys released him in mid-April, with teams perhaps turned off by his strong personality and lack of recent production. The 29-year-old may be worthy of a bench stash in deep leagues, but there's little reason to expect any contribution in September.

