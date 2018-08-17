Dez Bryant: Still talking with Browns

Bryant left Cleveland without a contract, but he'll continue discussions with the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bryant may not be satisfied with the money being offered, or he may just want to see what else is available around the league. There isn't much evidence of other teams having interest, apart from the Ravens offering him a contract in April. That ship sailed after Baltimore signed Willie Snead, but there are obviously still teams that could use help at wide receiver, including the Titans, Seahawks, Cardinals and Bills. The best bet seems to be Cleveland, where the uncertainty surrounding Josh Gordon and Antonio Callaway leaves the Browns in a tricky spot.